UW program bringing real-world science to Wyoming classrooms

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming’s Teacher-Researcher Knowledge Exchange program recently kicked off its second year of connecting science educators and researchers with a five-day institute in Pinedale this fall.

The 31 members of the second TRKE cohort include university researchers, K–12 teachers from around the state and non-formal educators and field instructors from Teton Science Schools and Grand Teton National Park.

Under the Wyoming Anticipating the Climate-Water Transition, or WyACT, project at UW, TRKE was founded to bridge the gap between scientific research and effective science teaching and learning.

“Science educators wanted to include more Wyoming-specific data and, at the same time, researchers were looking for outreach avenues that would better support educators,” says Martha Inouye, a research scientist and professional learning specialist at UW.

With their background at UW’s Science and Math Teaching Center, which has supported teachers for over 50 years, Inouye and colleague Clare Gunshenan devised the TRKE program to bring teachers and researchers together in person.

The event in Pinedale began with field trips to the Civilian Conservation Corps ponds, New Fork Lakes and New Fork River with experts from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sublette County Conservation District and Sublette County Historical Society.

Researchers from WyACT’s aquatic team helped the cohort members explore the role of isotopes in examining food webs, and other researchers engaged the cohort with climate-related data from sites around Wyoming. Educators helped researchers better understand the K–12 science education context.

Through field trips and hands-on learning — such as stream water quality testing — educators experienced current scientific methods and insights. Additionally, researchers provided access to current and emergent data that teachers explored and analyzed, including from the U.S. Drought Monitor and UW climate models. This direct engagement makes the program especially compelling and unique, organizers say.

During the second half of the institute, teachers and researchers collaborated to develop science projects for various age groups, from third grade to high school, to foster students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and connect scientific topics to their own lives.

During the current school year, teachers and researchers are meeting virtually every month to continue working on compelling ways to translate cutting-edge data into educational settings. Some of these projects include connecting weather stations across the state for K–5 classroom comparison, bringing messy climate data into high school classrooms and monitoring restoration projects.

The program’s success is evidenced by the fact that nine of 10 teachers from the first cohort applied for the second. For the upcoming school years, TRKE cohorts are envisioned for the Green River Basin in 2025–26 and the Wind River Basin in 2026–27.

Participating educators, listed by their home communities, are:

Buffalo: Rebecca Qualm

Casper: Jennifer Edwards

Evanston: Josh Cox

Green River: Megan Allen and Shawna Mattson

Jackson: Kelli Petrick and Johnson Whippie

Kelly: Ruby Jenco and Jill Woodhouse

Lander: Ashley Haratyk

Laramie: Andrea Hayden

Pinedale: Jamie Bellian and Liz David

Rock Springs: Kimberly Harper and Chelsea Lund

Sheridan: Jules Craft

UW: Toby Johnson