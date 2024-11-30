Game and Fish Department accepting applications for Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Students at the University of Wyoming have a unique opportunity to get involved in wildlife conservation and management.

The Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship is a collaboration between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources to promote well-rounded and well-prepared wildlife and fisheries professionals through an immersive, supportive and hands-on education and work experience.

Each year, Game and Fish employs fellows in paid summer internships in a variety of positions, exposing students to hands-on opportunities to work on fish, wildlife and habitat projects. The program allows fellows to network with Game and Fish personnel while gaining real-world work experience.

Previous fellows have participated in mule deer research, habitat restoration, public education about fish and wildlife management, fish surveys and more. Fellows earn a stipend each semester, commit to volunteer service hours and complete a seminar to further their hands-on learning experience.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 cohort of fellows.

The deadline to apply is March 15. Any current or incoming University of Wyoming student with an interest or nexus to work in conservation or with wildlife is encouraged to apply.

