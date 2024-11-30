UW alum Josh Allen announces engagement to Marvel star

CASPER, Wyo. — University of Wyoming alum and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his longtime partner, Hailee Steinfeld, have officially announced their engagement.

The news comes from Allen’s own Instagram page, where he posted a photo of himself on one knee, proposing to the Hollywood star.

“11.22.24,” Allen wrote as a caption on his Instagram post, seemingly alluding to the day that he proposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

Countless mainstream media publications, including People, have confirmed the engagement announcement, with many noting that Allen and Steinfeld have been together since May 2023, if not earlier.

According to the University of Wyoming website, while serving as the quarterback for the Wyoming Cowboys, Allen led the team “to two consecutive eight-win seasons, two consecutive bowl appearances and he concluded his college career with a 37–14 victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, earning Most Valuable Player honors for the bowl win.”

Sports Illustrated wrote that Allen is now in his seventh season as quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and that he “is putting together an MVP-worthy campaign this season, throwing for 2,543 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 games.”

Of course, some would say that his biggest win is, presumably, that of Hailee Steinfeld’s heart.

Steinfeld, a rising Hollywood star, has appeared in many films and television shows, including “Pitch Perfect” and “True Grit,” among others. One of her biggest roles, however, was in the Marvel Disney+ show “Hawkeye,” where she portrayed Kate Bishop, the heir-apparent to the titular character (played by Jeremy Renner).

Rumors are circulating that Steinfeld will return to the role in an upcoming Avengers movie, and she has shared the screen with the likes of Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Renner and more.

Steinfeld is also an accomplished singer and, much like another superstar singer and her quarterback boyfriend, she and Josh Allen might just be the perfect match for each other. Only time will tell but, for now, the relationship seems to have hit the mark — a perfect bullseye.