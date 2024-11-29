3rd Annual Christmas Delight Drive Through Lights coming to Casper Speedway

CASPER, Wyo. — Tons of props covered in vivid lights will soon bring festive spirit to Casper.

The weeks-long Christmas Delight Drive Through Lights event is kicking off Friday, Dec. 6 at Casper Speedway, 1277 Amoco Road. Throughout December, residents can participate in the light show, driving through tunnels and other bedazzled structures. The event is put on by the organization Christmas Delight.

The lights will be on display for 11 days this December at the Casper racetrack. Residents can experience the dazzling lights from 5 to 9 p.m. on the following days:

Friday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 21

Monday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Thursday, Dec. 26

The event will also feature scavenger hunts and festive music.

A tunnel is lit up at the Casper Speedway for the 2nd Annual Drive Through Light Show in December 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ben McArthur)

A tractor is padded out with lights at the Casper Speedway for the 2nd Annual Drive Through Light Show in December 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ben McArthur) Resident Ben McArthur, co-owner of Christmas Delight, and his family put hundreds of hours into setting up and programming lights as well designing and constructing props.

“We started the company with the idea to bring a Christmas tradition” to the Casper area, McArthur told Oil City News. “It’s a fun way to get in the Christmas spirit. … We just keep dumping money into more lights every year. It’s been a fun time!”

The cost to drive through the lighted speedway will be $20 per vehicle. To purchase a ticket, click here. To visit the organization’s Facebook page for up-to-date information, click here.

Props are lit up at the Casper Speedway for the 2nd Annual Drive Through Light Show in December 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ben McArthur)