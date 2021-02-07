Utah Police: Avalanche Killed Four Local Backcountry Skiers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four backcountry skiers in their 20s were killed when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular backcountry skiing area.

Police said Sunday four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didn’t suffer serious injuries.

The skiers were from two separate groups, both of which had prepared with the necessary avalanche safety gear.

The four killed were all from the Salt Lake City area, not far from the spot where they were swept up by the avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.

Avalanche forecasters rated the danger high this weekend.