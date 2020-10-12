Utah Family Learns a Moose Family Has Taken Over Their Hammock

If you live in the west and you buy a hammock, you need to understand that sometimes you have to share. One Utah family did share their hammock with a family of moose.

This happened a couple weeks ago near Park City, Utah.

In their own words..."These moose wandered into our backyard at about 9:00 a.m. One of them was fascinated by our hammock." That is accurate. The moose calf in particular seemed fascinated with the swinging rope bed.

It doesn't always end happily. You might recall an incident here in Wyoming last year when a moose had to be tasered after he became entangled in a family's hammock.

Fortunately, this video is playful and no moose or people were harmed during this encounter. As for the hammock, that may be another story.