US Pilot in Fighter Jet Crash Named; Cause Unclear

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has identified the pilot of a fighter jet that crashed off the coast of northern England as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen.

The 27-year-old Allen died during a routine training mission when the F-15C Eagle crashed Monday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February of this year.

The U.S. Air Force made Allen's identity public on Tuesday.