US Moves Forward With Plan to End Wild Bird Protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to scale back a century-old law protecting most American wild birds despite warnings that billions of birds could die.

A draft study of the proposal released by federal officials on Friday says it could result in more birds dying after landing in oil pits or colliding with power lines or other structures.

The administration wants to end the government’s longstanding practice of treating accidental bird deaths caused by industry as potential criminal violations.

More than 1,000 species are covered under the law.

The changes have drawn a backlash from groups representing an estimated 46 million U.S. birdwatchers.