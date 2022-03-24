Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits Temporarily Closing

Urban Bottle Wine & Spirits announced on Thursday that they are temporarily closing to implement new changes within the store.

The announcement came via the liquor store's Facebook page.

"Good morning all!" the post began. "There is a lot of changes going on in Downtown Casper, UB included. We are working on some potentially exciting and new changes to the shop, and to best implement these changes we have to close for a bit. We will keep you posted on progress! Thanks for your support and understanding, see you soon. Cheers!"

K2 Radio News has reached out to Urban Bottle owner John Griffith and will update this story with more details if/when they are provided.

This news comes just days after owner John Huff announced the closure of Yellowstone Garage, another downtown establishment that has been pivotal in the development of growth of the Old Yellowstone District.

