Upside Down SUV Shuts Down Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper

An automobile accident shut down part of 2nd street in Casper on Tuesday.

An SUV traveling down 2nd Street in the westbound lane was involved in an accident that caused the vehicle to be flipped onto its roof.

Crews are currently working to get the car out of the road and police ask that the public avoid the area of 2nd Street and Lennox for the time being

The westbound lane was blocked as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

K2 Radio News will have more details as they become available.