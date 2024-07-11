UPDATE: WyoGives Outcomes & Results

This year was the fifth annual WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network dedicated to raising awareness of funding for Wyoming nonprofits.

This year they raised money for 376 nonprofits.

By the end they raised $4.57 million with 7,334 donors, and over 1,400 gifts.

Atop the leaderboard of nonprofits is the Wyoming Sports Ranch with $410,340 raised.

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Inc. came in second with $73,005.

Climb Wyoming came third, raising $71,508.

AWARD WINNERS

The first prize of the day went to Black Dog Animal Rescue, who received $500 for being the first organization to receive an online donation starting at 11 a.m. this morning.

Three winners won $307 for being the first three organizations awarded beginning at 3:07 a.m. They were the Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Home on the Range Animal Haven, and Alliance for Historic Wyoming.

The 3:07 p.m. awards went to Maker Space 307, Community Entry Services, and Juntos Wyoming.

$500 Golden Ticket prizes go out to organizations in two categories: ones with an annual budget less than $250,000, and ones with an annual budget over $250,000. For every donation a donor makes during a two hour time frame the respective organization is entered into the drawing. The drawings occured between 4:00 a.m. to midnight.

Winners include the Afton Food Pantry, the N.E.W Community Health Foundation, Edible Prairie Project, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Cowboy Cole Memorial Foundation, and Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, Wyoming Wilderness Association, Gabriel Project of Wyoming, Inc. Special Olympics Wyoming, Climb Wyoming, Albany County Search and Rescue, Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society, Laramie Animal Welfare Society, NAMI Wyoming, Funding the Future, Jackson Hole Community Radio, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, Girls on the Run Wyoming, and Downtown Clinic.

The organization that received the online donation that made the website's tally reach $1 million won $1,000. It goes to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

The $2 million milestone award went to Reclaiming Hope Inc, and Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Inc. won the $3 million milestone award .

The Gratitude Magnitude Award went to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for expressing thanks on social media in a creative, heartfelt way.