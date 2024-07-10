PHOTOS: Natrona County Wildfire on Zero Road Suppressed, No Injuries

Yesterday evening there was a wildfire at 12225 Zero Road. Fire units were dispatched at about 5:54 p.m.

The reporting party said there was a fire by a pump house and spreading into the grass around it.

When they arrived, responders immediately began knocking down the fire to prevent further spread and worked their way to the beginning of the fire to catch other structures.

As more units arrived, crews assisted with firefighting operations and worked to minimize the spread of both fires, wildland and structure. No injuries to property owners attempting to extinguish the blaze prior to fire arrival or firefighters were reported.

The follow-up investigation found the power line above the pump house had arced, split in half and caused the wildland fire. From there, the wildland fire advanced to the property with the structures.