UPDATE: WYDOT Recloses Stretch of I-80 Minutes After Opening It

UPDATE:

Well, that was short-lived. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reclosed Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne due to winter conditions.

The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure.

As of 11:17 a.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open after a roughly 26-hour closure due to winter conditions and crashes.

The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction remains closed and is estimated to reopen sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

