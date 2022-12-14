Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center.

That's according to Kiera Grogan, Public Information Officer with the NCSO.

Grogan wrote that Lawrence Felter is currently wanted for 'Felony Escape from Official Detention.'

Felter is described as being a 46-year-old Native American male, standing approximately 5'11" and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and multiple face tattoos, including a feather and cross writing above his eyebrows. He also has tattoos on his neck, and both arms and hands.

"Felter was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC)," Grogan wrote. "He failed to return on December 10th at 8pm and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Felter was originally convicted of Domestic Battery."

The NCSO asks that if anybody has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence Felter, that they contact the NCSO at 307-235-9282.

"If you locate Felter, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or our Sheriff’s Office," the NCSO wrote.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming, by calling 307-577-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists in the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

