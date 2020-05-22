UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Brothers Found Safe

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say two brothers who went missing Friday afternoon have been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding two brothers who went missing Friday afternoon.

Police say 11-year-old Lazarus Herrera and his 8-year-old brother, Francisco Herrera, were last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of 5600 Red Bluff.

Lazarus is 4-foot-6 and was wearing a white shirt and red shorts with red socks and white shoes.

Francisco is 4-foot-1 and was wearing a dark-blue shirt and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the boys' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

