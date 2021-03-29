UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say Missing Child Found Safe

6:18 P.M. UPDATE:

Police say Havens has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.

Police say Carson Havens was last seen at noon near Goins Elementary School wearing jeans and an unknown-colored shirt.

Havens is 4-foot-8 with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Havens' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.