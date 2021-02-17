University of Wyoming Trustees Vote to Eliminate 11 Programs

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming trustees decided Wednesday to eliminate 11 academic programs to save money amid a state budget crunch.

Programs to be cut include bachelor’s degrees in business administration; journalism; and secondary French, German and Spanish education.

Minors in business and master’s programs in psychology, chemistry teaching and history teaching also will be cut.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a master’s program in creative writing and bachelor’s and master’s programs in American studies will remain for now despite being considered for elimination.

University President Ed Seidel warns more cuts are coming. Students in programs facing elimination will be allowed to complete their degrees.