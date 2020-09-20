University of Wyoming Product Josh Allen Has Career Game — Again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time 31-28.

Allen reached a career-high in yards passing for the second week in a row and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20.

The Bills totaled 524 yards.