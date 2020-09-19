University of Wyoming Faces $42.3m Budget Cut Over 2 Years

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming is developing plans to address a $42.3 million budget cut over the next two years. The University's board of trustees discussed the next steps Thursday.

University President Ed Seidel and a budget reduction working group must come up with a plan for the cuts within 45 days. The university's $445.5 million two-year budget was approved in May.

Declining state revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic and a downturn in the coal, oil and natural gas industries led Gov. Mark Gordon to require 10% budget cuts of all agencies, for cuts totaling more than $250 million. Gordon has said another $250 million in cuts are planned.