University of Wyoming: Donations up but Still Trail Average

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Donations to the University of Wyoming were up last year compared to the year before but down compared to the five-year average.

The $43.6 million raised over the fiscal year that ended June 30 is slightly more than $42.3 million in recently announced cuts to address declining state revenue due to downturns in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.

The university raised $41.6 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The five-year annual fundraising average is above $50 million. The Laramie Boomerang reports the university’s endowment pool is $585 million, the largest of any school in the Mountain West Conference.