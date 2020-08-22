Union Pacific Train Derails Near Bosler, Spilling Grain

A Union Pacific freight train derailed near Bosler on Saturday morning, spilling tons of grain along the tracks, a witness to the aftermath said.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said the 67 cars hauling grain derailed about 6 a.m.

There were no injuries, Espinoza said.

The train was westbound from North Platte, Neb., to Rawlins, she said.

Crews are on the scene and will be working round-the-clock to clear the area, repair the tracks, and gathering evidence about what may have caused the derailment. There is no estimated time of reopening the line, Espinoza said.

The cause of the derailment is unknown. An investigation into the cause could take weeks if not months, she said.

The grain probably is not salvageable, Espinoza said.

Laramie Resident was driving by the derailment about 2 p.m. and took pictures, one of which that shows a derailed car narrowly missing hitting a large propane tank.

She saw numerous law enforcement agency vehicles, but no ambulances, and Union Pacific vehicles and employees.

U.S. Highway 30/287 was open. The Wyoming Department of Transportation had posted signs telling motorists to not stop in the area, Chase said.

However, she saw a crash in which one vehicle apparently rear-ended another vehicle, she said.

