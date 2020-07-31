Two Wyoming Women Killed in Rollover Crash East of Shoshoni

Two Wyoming women were killed in a single-vehicle rollover east of Shoshoni on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. around milepost 70 on U.S. Highway 20/26.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 32-year-old Carmella J. Driftwood, of Riverton, was headed east when she lost control of her van and rolled it.

Driftwood and her passenger, 30-year-old Lander resident Rikki J. Shakespeare, were not buckled up and died at the scene.

Beck says alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

​​