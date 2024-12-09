Visit Casper to launch Visit Casper Advocates program

CASPER, Wyo. — Visit Casper recently announced it will be launching a new program called the Visit Casper Advocates in early 2025 to ensure the organization and destination stay at the forefront of the world of tourism advocacy.

This new program, which will be run by Visit Casper, will launch in January and will include free quarterly classes and hands-on training to create advocates for Casper and Natrona County.

“Tourism advocates are important to the work we do,” Visit Casper Director of Marketing and Communications Wayne Stewart said. “The new program is specifically designed for Casper and our local tourism assets. It will also give us the opportunity to provide better education on how our organization operates, as well as the positive and far-reaching impact the travel and tourism industry has on our local economy.”

Visit Casper had been part of a national tourism ambassador program for the past several years, through which more than 1,500 certified tourism advocates receive certification.

“We appreciate the previous program taking us to where we are today,” Stewart added. “It helped us reinvest in our community, our partners and the industry, and we look forward to having the VCA program take us to the next level in tourism advocacy.”

Classes for the VCA program will be held March 19, May 5, Aug. 14 and Oct. 9. The new program will be led by Visit Casper staff, with the ability to provide customized and tailored training, insights and more to fit the needs of visitors to Natrona County.

To sign up or learn more about becoming an advocate for Visit Casper, click here.

