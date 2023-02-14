Tuesday Winter Weather Alert For North East Wyoming

Here comes more winter.

Tuesday's weather event will effect all of North East Wyoming, heavily.

There is a winter weather alert for Campbell, Crook and Weston Counties in North East Wyoming.

HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED .A winter storm will impact the area today and tonight, bringing

heavy snow to portions of the northern Black Hills and foothills,

along with much of northeastern Wyoming. On the northwestern and

west central South Dakota plains, strong winds and snow will lead

to slippery roads and reduced visibilities, causing travel

difficulties. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to

southeast tomorrow evening into the night. (National Weather Service).

City of Gillette declares Level 1 Snow Emergency for Tuesday, 02/14/23.

According to Gillette city code this means:

All vehicles must be removed from the designated Snow Emergency Routes by midnight Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Vehicles not removed from the Snow Emergency Routes by that time may be towed at the owner’s expense.

6th Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue.

4th Street from 4-J Road to Gurley Avenue.

Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street.

4-J Road from 2nd Street to 8th Street.

Brooks Avenue from 2nd Street to Warlow.

9th Street from Butler Spaeth to Highway 59.

Foothills Boulevard from Highway 14-16 to Echeta Road.

7th Street from Highway 59 to 4-J Road.

A City Of Gillette press release reads:

A Level I Weather Emergency does not restrict travel; however, residents should expect adverse road conditions, including but not limited to, icy roads, reduced visibility, and blowing and drifting snow. A Level I Weather Emergency requires the removal of vehicles from all snow emergency routes in accordance with Section 11-10 of the Gillette City Code. All city facilities remain open for business during a Level I Weather Emergency.

