The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday awarded a contract to repair concrete at the Community Activities Center.

The center is located in the gym of the former CY Junior High School and by the new Journey Elementary School, district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said.

The district publicly advertised the project and received bids from six companies.

Ramshorn Construction Inc., of Casper submitted the lowest responsible bid of $72,000.

The other companies that bid were:

Grizzly Excavating and Construction LLC, of Casper -- $87,500.

Apex Builders LLC, of Gillette -- $95,698.

Knife River Inc., of Casper -- $102,716.

71 Construction Inc., of Casper -- $126,943.71.

Wayne Coleman Construction Inc., of Casper -- $141,307.

The bids were reviewed by school district Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney.

The board of trustees approved this project as part of the district's facility plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of major maintenance funds for this project.

NCSD Students WOW Judges at Casper Science Fair