UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says It’s Located Wanted Felon
UPDATE: The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that Johnathan Arket was located and arrested in Casper.
Earlier Monday, the Sheriff's Office said it needed the public's help in locating Arket who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.
Johnathan Arket is described as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Arket has a tattoo of a pharaoh on his right hand, and tattoos on both arms.
Arket is a resident at the Casper Re-Entry Center, he signed out of the facility on Friday at approximately 3:42 p.m., and was required to return at 4 p.m.
He failed to return at the required time and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Sheriff’s Office.
Arket was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
If you have seen Johnathan Arket or know his whereabouts please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.
Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.
