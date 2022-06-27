Trump’s lasting legacy grows as Supreme Court overturns Roe

Trump&#8217;s lasting legacy grows as Supreme Court overturns Roe

The Supreme Court's decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Donald Trump's grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership. At the Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters rioted in the final days of his presidency, new details surfaced last week of his violations of democratic norms. The Jan. 6 committee focused on the intense pressure that Trump put on his vice president and top Justice Department officials to overturn the 2020 election.

