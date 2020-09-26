WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation.

He also hopes it will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Republican senators are already lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett ahead of the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of Trump’s first term in office.

