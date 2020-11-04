Trump Sues in Pennsylvania, Asks for Wisconsin Recount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign says it has filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Donald Trump gets another four years in the White House.

Suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign says.

The campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark says.

The campaign also says it will ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.