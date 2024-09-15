Casper Fire-EMS: No Injuries Reported in I-25 Truck and Trailer Fire

Around 11:00 p.m. last night several callers reported a passenger truck towing a trailer on fire on the I-25 Poplar off-ramp.

Firefighters arrived to find the cab and engine compartment of the truck fully engulfed in flames. They initiated a quick attack and were able to limit spreading.

The occupants were able to escape the vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were assisted by Casper Police Department officers, Wyoming highway Patrol, an ambulance from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and tele-communicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds all residents of the threat of wildfires in Urban Interface areas:

"Vehicle fires like this one can quickly spread to adjacent wildfire fuels. Take time to. prepare your home and surrounding property during this seasonal transition to fall. Create a defensible space around your home, ideally 30 to 50 feet in all directions, that is free of tall grass, wood, and scrap piles, and other flammable items. Clear dead leaves, branches, and all other items from gutters and hard to reach places, like under the deck."

Casper Fire-EMS Casper Fire-EMS loading...

Casper Fire-EMS Casper Fire-EMS loading...

Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.