Trump Panel: Boost US Uranium Mines as Strategic Interest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration panel is urging government intervention to rescue America's nuclear-fuel industries in a tough global marketplace.

A task force appointed by President Donald Trump supported his proposed $1.5 billion taxpayer bailout for U.S.-mined uranium, and called Thursday for making it easier to mine on public lands, among other changes.

The Trump task force says the moves are necessary to save the U.S. nuclear industrial base “from the brink of collapse." Opponents call the proposal an industry bailout.

