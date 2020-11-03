Trump or Biden? Big Turnout, Few Hiccups as Voters Choose

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steady lines of voters on Tuesday flocked to the polls in key battleground states that will decide whether President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will serve the next four years in the White House.

It's a campaign that's been shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 Americans, and by Trump's handling of it.

Almost 102 million Americans voted early and millions more waited in lines on Election Day.

All eyes are on battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Iowa, Georgia and Michigan.

Trump began the day on an upbeat note, predicting that he’d do even better than in 2016. Biden was also upbeat, praising the voter turnout.