Trump nominates Brian Nesvik for US Fish and Wildlife director

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Former Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik has been nominated to serve as the next Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wyoming leaders, including Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Gov. Mark Gordon, praised the selection, highlighting Nesvik’s decades of experience in wildlife conservation.

President Donald Trump announced Nesvik’s nomination, a move that has drawn strong support from Wyoming officials. Lummis called it a “great decision,” citing Nesvik’s dedication to working with hunters, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts.

“Brian has spent his entire career serving the people of Wyoming and working alongside outfitters, hunters, landowners, fishermen, and anyone else who loves the great outdoors,” Lummis stated. “That attitude and passion for balancing wildlife conservation and recreational access will serve him well in this important role.”

Nesvik served as Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department director from 2019 until his retirement in 2024. During his tenure, he focused on balancing conservation efforts with public land use, a priority that aligns with his new federal role. Gov. Gordon, who appointed Nesvik to the state agency, expressed confidence in his ability to lead at the national level.

“Brian could not be more qualified and suited to serve in this significant role,” Gordon stated. “He has had a long career in wildlife conservation and boasts extensive experience and leadership dealing with the complexities of endangered species issues.”

Nesvik’s nomination comes as wildlife management policies continue to impact Wyoming’s vast public lands and hunting industries. His expertise in these areas positions him to navigate federal conservation efforts while addressing state concerns.

Before leading Game and Fish, Nesvik served in the Wyoming Army National Guard for 35 years, retiring as a brigadier general in 2021. His military career included two combat deployments and leadership roles overseeing 1,600 soldiers.

Nesvik’s background in wildlife and fisheries management, combined with his military leadership, has made him a respected figure in both conservation and public service. He holds degrees from the University of Wyoming and the U.S. Army War College, specializing in strategic studies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nesvik will oversee national wildlife conservation policies, endangered species protections and recreational land access across the country.

