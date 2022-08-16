Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can Now ‘Disappear’

With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.

That's exactly what happened when Trump took to his Truth Social app (he was banned from Twitter due to his perceived involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection) to congratulate Hageman and to take a few more digs at his political disputant.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming," Trump wrote. "This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!"

One would think that would be enough, but the former president was not yet through.

"Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a “tiny” crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen," he wrote (capitalization and grammar/punctuation errors are his own).

Trump reiterated that, yes, the election was 'Rigged and Stolen,' and then explained how that happened.

"That’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must," he wrote. "Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!"

Luckily, for Trump, Cheney will only remain as the acting Representative of Wyoming until January, when Hageman, presumably, will take her seat at the right hand of the founding fathers.

Until then, however, Cheney will proceed with the mission, her mission, to reveal as many of the skeletons in Trump's closet as she can. Cheney, in what some are calling her 'non-concession speech,' said that she could have won this primary but, instead, she stuck to her morals.

“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the votes," Cheney told the Jackson, Wyoming crowd. "I could easily have done the same again, the path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election."

She didn't do that, and it may have cost her her seat but, she says, she doesn't regret it.

“It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel a democratic system and attack the foundations of our Republic," she stated. "That was a path I could not and would not take. No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty.”

Cheney now believes that a big part of her duty includes holding Trump accountable for his alleged actions, or inaction, on January 6. Trump, however, believes that the House Committee will soon disband.

"I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION?" he rhetorically asked his Truth Social followers. "This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!"

Indeed, they have. But so has Cheney, who said that even though she lost the primary, she's not going anywhere.

“The primary election is over,” she said. “But now the real work begins.”