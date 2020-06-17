Trump Administration Sues to Delay Release of Bolton Book

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is suing former national security adviser John Bolton to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

The suit follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish the book, which is scheduled for release next week.

Publisher Simon & Schuster is calling the lawsuit “nothing more than the latest in a long running series of efforts by the administration to quash publication of a book it deems unflattering to the president.”

The administration contends Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the manuscript did not contain classified material.