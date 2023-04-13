The Author who Wrote ‘Cold Mountain’ Puts Out New Novel Set in 1937 Wyoming

The author who wrote 'Cold Mountain,' Charles Frazier, has been working on a new novel about a painter who moves from Virginia to Wyoming in 1937 to paint a post office as part of FDR's "Works Progress Administration" in the wake of the Great Depression.

It's called The Trackers.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Hopkins, head of the Works Progress Administration, at work in the White House study. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The main character is hosted by a wealthy rancher and his wife. When the wife goes missing, the main character is thrust into the pursuit of finding her.

Frazier told Publishers Weekly that he originally planned to spend the summer of 2020 in Wyoming to write the novel, but then Covid-19 hit. "Stuck at home" he had to work from memory to write the story.

"Frazier deftly blends an historical perspective throughout his fictional tale. The legacy of the Great Depression and America's efforts to advance beyond it are omnipresent -- from the ramshackle 'Hoovervilles' populated by knife-wielding homeless teens to the gleaming new airport in Tampa..." writes AP.

A Barnes and Nobles review wrote that Frazier "conjures up the lives of everyday people during an extraordinary period of history that bears uncanny resemblance to our own. With the keen perceptions of humanity and transcendent storytelling that have made him beloved for decades, Frazier has created a powerful and timeless new classic."

Frazier's book Cold Mountain highly exceeded his expectations, spending 61 weeks atop the New York Times bestseller list. It's film adaptation garnered seven Oscar nominations. Random House paid more than $8 million for Frazier's follow-up,Thirteen Moons (2006).

