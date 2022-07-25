‘Triple Nickle’ Bringing Their Signature Sound to the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

The 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival is right around the corner and there are so many awesome music performances that will be taking place.

The headliners have been announced, with Asia featuring John Payne on opening night and Jo Dee Messina closing out Sunday, but there are plethora of local and national musical acts performing as well.

Colorado-based, country band, Triple Nickle will be gracing the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage at 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 7th, 2022.

The official Triple Nickel Band website about section of the group states:

Triple Nickel is 5 piece group that performs today's top 40 country covers and "Americana-Country" originals. They have shared the stage with artists such as Emerson Drive, Brian White, Daryl Worley, John Michael Montgomery, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mark Chestnut, Colt Ford, Grainger Smith, Vanilla Ice, Pat Green, Brett Young, Josh Abbott Band, Midland, Firefall, Ely Young Band, Charlie Daniels, Lonestar, Little Texas, and so many more! The band itself has also been, and continues to be, the headliner for regional fairs, festivals, and special events. Triple Nickel consistently provides a high energy, professional show with a signature sound all their own. From George Strait to Van Morrison to Matchbox 20, Triple Nickel has something for even the most discriminating music enthusiast! Triple Nickel Band travels throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Their ability to draw in the audience is what makes Triple Nickel stand out from the rest. Engaging, professional, and all out fun is what Triple Nickel Band brings to your event !!!

Check out videos of their performances below.

Get our free mobile app

You can buy tickets and get complete information for all the events and musical performances happening August 6th and 7th right now at www.beartrapsummerfestival.com.

The Top Coffee Shops That Casper Loves