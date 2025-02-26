Trails Center to host youth program at local Game and Fish office

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center’s youth series “Storytime with Seymour” will continue on March 11 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department office in Casper. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Local families are invited to join Seymour Antelope, the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, to listen to stories about animals, create a small craft and enjoy a snack during this hour-long program.

Storytime is free to attend, and reservations are not required.

Storytime with Seymour takes place on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the year. In recent months, he has visited special places around Casper as the Trails Center undergoes renovations.

Programs are expected to begin at the Trails Center in April when work is completed and the facility is reopened.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Casper Regional Office is located at 3030 Energy Lane in Casper. Storytime will take place in the Historical Center within the building.

