Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/19/25–2/25/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Xander Danger Kravik and Tydus Joseph Trujillo
- William Conrad Doll and Laurie Arms Czerny
- Kenneth Alexander Palmer and Ashlyn Marie Adams
- Juan Manuel Alvarez Munguia and Nubia Yareli Orona
- Keith Michael Roberts and Arson Yusseth Mendoza Torres
- Jonathan Beau Clarkson Sr. and Pamela Marie Swanson
- Nathan Wayne Poeppel and Sarah Marie Dilts-Schmidt
- William Brig Nielson and Jerica Jo Colter
- Riley Bro Beckstead and Shilynn Marie Anderson
- Judd Leroux Brooks and Tessa Jo Milne
- Aaron Israel Peralta Ruiz and Maria Elizabeth Deniz
- Carlos Alejandro Barrera and Marta Angelica Lopez Arevalo
