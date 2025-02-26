Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/19/25–2/25/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Xander Danger Kravik and Tydus Joseph Trujillo

William Conrad Doll and Laurie Arms Czerny

Kenneth Alexander Palmer and Ashlyn Marie Adams

Juan Manuel Alvarez Munguia and Nubia Yareli Orona

Keith Michael Roberts and Arson Yusseth Mendoza Torres

Jonathan Beau Clarkson Sr. and Pamela Marie Swanson

Nathan Wayne Poeppel and Sarah Marie Dilts-Schmidt

William Brig Nielson and Jerica Jo Colter

Riley Bro Beckstead and Shilynn Marie Anderson

Judd Leroux Brooks and Tessa Jo Milne

Aaron Israel Peralta Ruiz and Maria Elizabeth Deniz

Carlos Alejandro Barrera and Marta Angelica Lopez Arevalo

