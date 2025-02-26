Black bear season gearing up; bait site renewals open March 1

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Black bear hunters looking to renew their bait sites may do so starting this weekend with the application period for new sites opening in late March, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Per Game and Fish, black bear bait site renewals start at 8 a.m. March 1 and must be submitted by March 20. Hunters may submit applications for new bait sites starting March 21, with the application period closing on March 28.

Before renewing or applying for a new bait site, hunters must purchase a 2025 Black Bear License, Game and Fish says. They may be purchased online or in person at regional offices or license-selling agents.

Hunters renewing their bait sites may log into their online accounts after 8 a.m. March 1. They may renew the same black bear bait site from the previous calendar year so long as the site was baited and GPS coordinates of the bait site were sent to the department before Dec. 31, 2024, per Game and Fish.

If hunters did not send the department the coordinates for their sites prior to the cutoff date or their bait sites were not baited in 2024, those sites are ineligible for renewal, according to Game and Fish.

Applicants for new sites may apply by logging into their accounts and accessing the online bear bait site map to review available bait sites. Per Game and Fish, applicants will have to access the bait site legal description to record on their application.

The department says an applicant can apply for up to six bait sites; however, no individual may register more than the maximum number of bait sites allowed by regulation and may submit only one application.

Bait site application results will be made available on the Game and Fish website by 8 a.m. April 1. Bait sites will be registered based on the application results and associated priority ranking. All available sites will be registered and bait-site holders notified by email no later than 5 p.m. April 4.

On April 7, hunters may apply for any remaining and available black bear bait sites in person or by visiting or calling a regional office, excluding the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne.

For rules pertaining to black bear bait sites, please visit the Game and Fish website or access the statewide regulations.

