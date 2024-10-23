Traffic stop near Rock Springs leads to fentanyl, pot bust

CASPER, Wyo. — A driver pulled over for a moving violation near Rock Springs earlier this month was arrested for possession of felony amounts of fentanyl and marijuana, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

On the afternoon of Oct. 1, a trooper attempted to stop a car for a moving violation. A Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 was deployed, and the dog alerted to the odor of narcotics.

The trooper asked the driver to exit the car, but they instead drove away, prompting a chase.

Another trooper successfully deployed spike strips, which disabled the vehicle. The driver then got out of the car and fled, but was caught without further incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed 49.4 grams, or 1.8 ounces, of fentanyl pills; 23.4 grams, or 0.8 ounces, of fentanyl powder; and 11.6 ounces of marijuana.

The driver was booked into the Sweetwater Detention Center and charged with three counts of felony possession of controlled substances and several moving violations.

The press release did not identify the driver or other details about the alleged crimes.