Tourons Ignore Safety to Take Pics of Bison Herd in Yellowstone

Tourist doing crazy and weird things in Yellowstone National Park is nothing new. At this point, unfortunately, it's almost the norm. On October 3rd, 2021, a couple was filmed appearing to be running from a large bison herd. What comes to question though, is why were they actually running?

The short, 27 second footage was shared to viral video YouTube channel, ViralHog, along with a caption that read:

We were at Yellowstone and saw some dust in the trees and realized bison were running. As we drove down the road onto a bridge, the bison came out of the trees toward us. As we drove across the bridge a couple was returning to their car and got startled by the bison. They turned around and ran across the bridge. We stopped on the other side of the bridge and filmed the running bison. The couple was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After watching the video several times, in particular, the end, it looks to me more like the couple was running to take pictures or video. If you maximize the video and look at the top bottom right corner of the screen, you can say the couple in a crouched position with an object that appears to be a camera.

I could be wrong, but I doubt it. For one, if I was that close to a bison stampede, I'd either stop moving or definitely move away from the massive animals, vice running in the same direction.

Watch the video and come to your own conclusion though.

