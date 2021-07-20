Torrington Man Killed in Head-On Crash North of Cheyenne

A 54-year-old Torrington man was killed in a head-on crash north of Cheyenne late Monday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. near milepost 28 on U.S. 85.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Martin Lopez was headed north when he entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming semi.

Lopez was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene. The trucker, 62-year-old Wade, North Carolina resident Rimantas Talalas, was also buckled up and was not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Lopez is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 55th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 59 in 2020, 93 in 2019, and 56 in 2018 to date.