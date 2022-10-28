Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. Checks of court dockets Friday morning in Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach did not immediately show a divorce petition from either member of the couple, who are entitled to file in any Florida county.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.

Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.