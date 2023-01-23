Official: 7 Killed in California Community; Suspect Arrested

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco.

Officials say a suspect is in custody.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected. Officials identified the suspect as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, who worked at one of the businesses.

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

Read more here.