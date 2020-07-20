Thousands to Walk off Job to Protest Racial Inequality

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” essential workers such as nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women will join fast food, ride-share and airport workers in events targeting corporations and government leaders.

Major actions are expected in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles.