Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools.

Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.

"Seeing the pain in the father’s face broke my heart," said Collins. "His high school daughter had it so bad she chooses to do school virtually."

On Wednesday, Collins met with a leadership team from the base and a member of Laramie County School District 1 who is leading the equity and inclusion efforts at the district's schools.

"I came away with a better understanding of the issues and feeling like as a community we can and need to do better," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

"It is up to all of us to make the decision that enough is enough and step up and lead," he added. "Kids shouldn’t dread going to school because others don’t like them for reasons they cannot control."