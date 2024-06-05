These are the Natrona County Candidates in the Wyoming Primary Election for Senate and House Seats

The deadline to file to be a candidate in the Wyoming Primary Election was Friday and several Natrona County residents are on deck to vie for Wyoming's House and Senate seats in August.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso will face Reid Rasner, a Mills businessman, along with Laramie attorney John Holtz.

Casper attorney Steve Helling will be the only opponent for Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman.

Business owner Bryce Reece is going up against Jim Anderson, the current State Senator for District 28.

Charles H. Schoewolf, who says he works in health care, challenges Charlie Scott for the Senate seat in District 30, along with Lysite's Robert Hendry.

For a House seat, NCSD director of Student Support Services Christopher Dresang will face the current Representative for District 35, Tony Locke.

Jayme Lien, a member of the Moms for Liberty group, is running against Tom Walters for District 38.

Three contenders will be on the ballot for District 56: Ellissa Campbell, a Casper business owner; Pamela Mertens, who is a Marine Corps veteran and has a doctorate in conflict analysis and resolution; and Pete Fox, a retired mechanical engineer.

Jeanette Ward is being challenged for District 57 by Julie Jarvis, who is the current Director of Teaching and Learning for the Natrona County School District.

Mills man Tom Jones is going against Bill Allemand for District 58, and voters will decide between franchise owner Edis Allen and Glenrock's Kevin Campbell for district 62.



Primary election day is Tuesday, August 20.

“We had a great candidate filing period to kick off Wyoming’s 2024 Election Cycle,” Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said in a press release Monday. “Our office is focused on continuing to serve the people of Wyoming and working to administer a great election here in Wyoming.”

