Thermopolis/Hot Springs fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — A welfare check in Thermopolis on Monday evening led to a confrontation between law enforcement and a man wielding a bat, which resulted in the fatal shooting of the man, according to a press release.

A police officer was called to the 300 block of Clark Street about 5:25 p.m., according to the Thermopolis Police Department and the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was confronted by Jared Gottula, who was wielding a metal baseball bat. Gottula began to strike the officer’s patrol car.

A sheriff’s office deputy arrived as backup for the officer.

A struggle ensued and lethal force was deployed, according to the press release.

Gottula was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officer and deputy were uninjured, and were placed on paid administrative leave as is standard during an investigation.

The Thermopolis Police Department and the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and neither the Town of Thermopolis nor the Sheriff’s Office will comment further on this matter.

Inquiries can be directed to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.