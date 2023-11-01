The Story of How a Painted Rock from Casper Made it to Venice Beach

Jeffrey Caraway was sitting on a ledge in front of Sportsman's Warehouse in Casper when he found a painted pronghorn rock.

Let's back up. There's a Facebook Page called Casper Rocks with about 12,000 members. They've jumped on the bandwagon with others around the world to make fun connections in a bit of an unusual, albeit charming way.

Let's say you find a painted rock. Good for you! Now you'll want to turn it over to see if there's a mark from the artist about where it's from.

In Caraway's case, the underside said, "Please post pic on FB Casper Rocks." So he did. One person commented, "That's my wife's rock...she'll love this post for sure."

Caraway's has become something of a pet. Since finding the rock, he's taken it with him to Mt. Rushmore, Texas, Hollywood, and -- most recently -- Venice Beach.

Caraway intends to hang on to his new traveling companion. His next road trip is to his hometown in Kansas City, then Hawaii. He tells K2 that as a retired Marine, he ends up going on random trips often.

For him, it's a cool symbol of a Wyoming guy running around living life to the fullest. I asked if he plans to paint some rocks of his own to hide around Casper and he confirmed that, yes, he is.

We reached out to Maynard and she shared that this is the third rock she's painted that's gone out of state. Making others happy makes Maynard happy. She puts out rock and book combos often. About a year ago, the library contacted her to provide free children's books to help promote reading.

So now you know what to do if you should find one of these painted rocks. Happy hunting!

